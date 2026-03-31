British sprinter Adam Gemili takes new job at Chelsea after retiring from athletics

After a stint at Dagenham & Redbridge, he pivoted to athletics, eventually becoming one of the most decorated sprinters in British history. He now joins the Chelsea coaching staff to help develop the next generation of Cobham talent. The transition marks a significant shift for Gemili, who intends to use his world-class explosive power to sharpen the physical attributes of Chelsea’s youth players.

"I'm just a normal guy from Dartford, we didn't grow up with a lot," Gemili said, as quoted by Sky Sports. "We just worked hard and I committed to my sport. I just hope one or two of them [the academy players] take some inspiration from that and say 'you know what, it doesn't matter if I can't do it in this way, I'll always find a way to be successful'. It doesn't matter what you do. My story is my own and I hope a lot of these guys can create their own stories. Knowledge is power and if I'm able to teach these kids everything that I know, I can die happy."