Getty Images Sport
He'd be a brilliant addition' - Chelsea legend urges Blues to sign Tottenham star
Cole identifies defensive solution
Cole feels Van de Ven is the man to fix Chelsea's defensive woes. The 24-year-old has been a rare bright spark in an otherwise dismal period for Tottenham, who find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle.
With speculation mounting that the defender is looking for a way out of north London, Cole believes the Blues should act quickly.
The Chelsea legend is convinced that Van de Ven’s physical attributes make him a perfect fit for the tactical system currently being employed at Stamford Bridge.
Speaking on the potential move, Cole was clear about the impact the Dutchman could have on Rosenior's squad as they look to rebuild their defensive solidity ahead of next season.
- AFP
Perfect fit for Rosenior’s high line
Under Rosenior, Chelsea have attempted to implement an aggressive defensive strategy, but recent results suggest the current personnel are struggling to adapt. The Blues have suffered four consecutive defeats in all competitions, shipping 12 goals in that span. Cole believes Van de Ven’s recovery pace is exactly what the manager needs to make his system work effectively.
“Micky van de Ven from Tottenham,” Cole stated when discussing potential targets, per The Sun. “I think he’s looking like he wants to leave and I think he would be a brilliant addition for Chelsea. They want to play that high line and you need a defender with pace and, you know, a good one-on-one defender. He’s brilliant.”
Struggles at Stamford Bridge
The endorsement comes at a time of increasing pressure for Rosenior. While the 41-year-old enjoyed a productive start to his tenure in the Chelsea dugout, the wheels have come off in recent weeks. A bruising 3-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday served as a low point, severely denting their hopes of securing Champions League football for next term.
With the defence starting to creak and opponents finding it increasingly easy to exploit the space behind the backline, the need for a high-quality addition is becoming urgent. Van de Ven, valued at approximately £35 million, would provide the speed and technical ability that Rosenior’s side appeared to lack during their collapse at the Hill Dickinson.
- AFP
Competition from across Europe
Chelsea may have a clear run at the defender after one of his primary suitors reportedly cooled their interest. Barcelona had been heavily linked with a cut-price move for Van de Ven as they search for a left-sided centre-back. However, reports in Spain suggest the Catalan giants have turned their attention elsewhere, specifically toward Van de Ven’s Spurs team-mate Luka Vuskovic.
With Barcelona potentially out of the race, the door has opened for Chelsea to test Tottenham’s resolve. Convincing a direct rival to sell one of their prized assets is never simple, but with Spurs facing the possibility of another season of struggle, the lure of staying in London while playing for a side with European ambitions could prove tempting for the former Wolfsburg man.
Advertisement