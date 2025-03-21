Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'Is that normal?!' - Brighton player's wife left shocked by hour-long FaceTime call with Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi that 'speaks volumes about him as a human being'

R. De ZerbiMarseilleBrightonJ. SteeleLigue 1Premier League

Roberto De Zerbi had an hour-long call with Brighton's Jason Steele, leaving his wife pleasantly surprised by the actions of the Marseille boss.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Brighton goalkeeper Steele underwent surgery
  • Had an hour-long FaceTime call with De Zerbi
  • Steele's wife surprised by Marseille boss' gesture
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches