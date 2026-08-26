Brighton complete £9.5m signing of 'modern' left-back Jaouen Hadjam from Young Boys

Brighton technical director Mike Cave voiced his enthusiasm regarding the defender's arrival, highlighting his tactical fit for the Seagulls' system.

Discussing the Algerian's switch to the Amex Stadium, Cave said: "We believe Jaouen will be a great addition to the group, adding to our already strong options in defence. He is a modern left-back known for his pace, attacking output and technical abilities, which fits our style of play well. He has proven himself to be a versatile player in Switzerland, and we are looking forward to working with him."