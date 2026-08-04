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Brighton closing in on six-figure deal to sign Manchester United defender Gabby George
Brighton target United defender George
According to BBC Sport, Brighton are closing in on a six-figure move for United defender George ahead of the new Women's Super League campaign. The 29-year-old has one year remaining on her contract after United activated an extension option in January. During her three-year spell with the Red Devils, she made over 50 appearances and helped the club win the Women's FA Cup in 2024.
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Vidosic continues summer squad reinforcement
George's desire for regular game time offers a major boost to an ambitious Brighton squad under Dario Vidosic. Prior to joining United in 2023, George progressed through Everton's academy, playing over 100 matches and earning three caps for England. Her extensive experience complements Brighton's summer recruits, including Switzerland captain Lia Walti and Hammarby midfielder Emilie Joramo.
United search for new manager
United sanctioning George's departure coincides with a pivotal managerial transition following the exit of Marc Skinner. The club confirmed on Monday that Skinner left his role by mutual consent, with officials actively vetting replacement candidates. This sale provides additional funds as United restructure their squad during their search for a new manager to remain competitive at the top of the WSL.
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Arsenal test awaits season opener
Brighton will face a significant challenge when they host Arsenal in their WSL opener on Sunday, September 6. That home fixture serves as a key benchmark for Vidosic's side following a seventh-place finish last term. Meanwhile, George hopes to finalise her transfer swiftly to integrate into tactical plans ahead of a demanding domestic schedule.
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