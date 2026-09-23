Brian Riemer addresses Christian Eriksen future and Kasper Dolberg injury setback

Denmark head coach Brian Riemer addressed the ongoing situation surrounding Christian Eriksen ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League opener against Norway. Speaking to Viaplay, Riemer responded to public comments made by Wolfsburg manager Tobias Strobl, who suggested Eriksen should consider retiring following his collapse against Ukraine in June.

Eriksen continues his rehabilitation away from the national squad.

Riemer firmly declined to offer personal advice on Eriksen's private career decisions, maintaining total respect for the playmaker.



