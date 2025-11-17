Brentford and Sunderland eye AC Milan star ahead of January transfer window despite failing to score in first nine Serie A games

Premier League clubs have reportedly made inquiries regarding AC Milan striker Gimenez, with a potential January transfer on the cards. This development could significantly influence AC Milan's transfer strategy for the upcoming winter window, according to Calciomercato.

Gimenez, 24, joined AC Milan from Feyenoord in February 2025. While he registered six goals and three assists in 19 matches during the second half of last season, his current form has seen him struggle to find the back of the net in Serie A. Despite making nine league appearances this season, he is yet to score, contributing only one assist in 627 minutes of top-flight action. In all competitions, he has one goal and two assists from 11 matches.

Both Brentford and Sunderland are reportedly looking to strengthen their attacking options and see Gimenez, known as 'El Bebote,' as a potential fit for the intensity of British football. It remains unclear whether their inquiries have been directed at Gimenez's representatives, AC Milan, or both.