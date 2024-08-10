The Selecao started quickly in Paris, but Mallory Swanson's strike put the USWNT on top of the podium

Marta's Olympic farewell didn't end in the fairytale triumph that she, the whole of Brazil and so many soccer fans across the globe, were all hoping for on Saturday, with the Selecao left rueing missed chances as the U.S. women's national team prevailed 1-0 in the Gold Medal match in Paris.

Arthur Elias' side came out firing and created chances in a first half that had the U.S. looking a little shocked, but Ludmila in particular was guilty of letting those opportunities pass by, despite the new Chicago Red Stars forward doing almost everything else right on a gorgeous afternoon in the French capital.

After striking at USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher from close range in the opening moments, seeing the offside flag deny her a superb goal little over 10 minutes later and watching two of Gabi Portilho's teasing crosses just evade her, the Brazil star must've been kicking herself when she watched Mallory Swanson calmly and confidently slip Emma Hayes' side into the lead just before the hour mark.

Elias responded with a triple sub that included the introduction of Marta, available again after suspension, albeit that came as the U.S. started to take control of the game, with Trinity Rodman having a good chance to put the result beyond doubt. With the lead still narrow in the dying moments, there was one last, big chance for Adriana to take it to extra time but Naeher came up with a huge stop to ensure it was her and her teammates, rather than Marta and Brazil, that stood on top of the podium in Paris.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from the Parc des Princes in Paris.