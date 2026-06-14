Brazil ratings vs Morocco: Vinicius Jr rescues the Selecao as dreary Casemiro display leaves Carlo Ancelotti with more questions than answers

Brazil failed to find a foothold early on and were punished. Morocco's goal was a lovely thing. Brahim Diaz, an effective presence all night, slipped a ball between the Selecao center backs. Ismael Saibari - who scored 15 goals for PSV this season - ran onto it and lifted over a stranded Alisson.

It left Carlo Ancelotti with plenty to think about, and the Brazil boss admitted afterwards that his side's first-half approach may need revisiting.

"We have to reassess what we did in the first half... we cannot lose heart. This is the first match of the World Cup," he said.

Still, Ancelotti pushed back on the idea that his starting XI was the issue.

"We have to accept criticism," he added. "The starting XI was well thought of. I will not take any criticism about the players that started the match."

Out of nowhere, Brazil responded. Vinicius Jr capitalized on the first chance he had. Morocco gave him a bit too much space, and the Real Madrid winger cut inside onto his right foot before smacking one into the top corner, bringing a bit of life to a surprisingly tepid stadium.

Ancelotti, at least, had no complaints about his match-saver.

"Vinicius did well. He was very dangerous, and he has everything in his power to have a good World Cup," he said.

The second half offered much promise, but delivered on admittedly little of it. Brazil removed the beleaguered Casemiro at half-time and tried to add an injection of quality with Matheus Cunha. But Cunha never quite delivered. And even if Vinicius continued to hum, a second goal never quite came. Morocco, meanwhile, were happy to dig in.

For Ancelotti, then, this was neither disaster nor delight. Just a reminder that Brazil still have work to do.

"The team fought really hard until the last minute. I think what we have to do better is very clear. What we did well in the first two friendly matches did not go very well in the first half of this match," he said.

"I'm not disappointed, and I'm not satisfied either. We have to work, we need to work, of course, and that's normal. The Moroccans played well... this was a difficult game."

GOAL rates Brazil's players from New York/New Jersey Stadium...