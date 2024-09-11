Brazil player ratings vs. Paraguay: Time to panic? Listless Selecao lose again in World Cup qualifying as slump continues

Vinicius Jr failed to show up for his country as the home side won for the first time in nine games

Things aren't getting much better for Brazil. After a poor Copa America, and a disappointing start to World Cup qualifying, Dorival Jr.'s side needed to find some form. But it eluded them once again, as Vinicius Jr. and the Selecao attack went missing in a 1-0 loss to Paraguay.

The Selecao struggled early on. Despite having the majority of possession, Dorival side did little with it. Guilherme Arana came closest, seeing his effort cleared off the line. Paraguay, meanwhile, took their one real chance, Diego Gomez rifling a shot into the back of the net.

Brazil looked a better side after half time. Vinicius enjoyed some encouraging moments on the left, while the rest of Dorival's men poured forward on the break. The Real Madrid winger came close twice, missing a good opportunity off a corner before forcing an acrobatic save out of Roberto Fernandez.

Still, a goal never came. Paraguay, for their part, dug in effectively, and limited Brazil to just three shots on target on the night. The new manager's woes are already multiplying...

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Estadio Defensores del Chaco...