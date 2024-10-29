'I waited all year!' - Brazil legend Marta goes viral for FURIOUS rant on Vinicius Junior's Ballon d'Or snub as she bizarrely screams in car park while pushing dog in a baby stroller
Brazil legend Marta has been left seething after seeing Vinicius Junior snubbed for the Ballon d'Or award, with Rodri claiming glory instead.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Vinicius Jr missed out on Ballon d'Or award
- Rodri claims Golden Ball instead
- Decision leaves Brazil legend Marta raging