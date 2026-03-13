Fresh look for the Selecao! Vinicius Jr and Co. set to debut historic Jordan Brand kit in blockbuster France friendly

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has announced a landmark partnership with Jordan Brand. Unveiled at a star-studded event in Sao Paulo, the new away kit marks a departure from tradition by replacing the Nike swoosh with Michael Jordan’s iconic Jumpman silhouette, blending elite football heritage with global streetwear royalty.

The jersey maintains the classic blue and yellow palette but incorporates the legendary "Elephant Print" - a texture synonymous with the 1988 Air Jordan 3. Engineered with Aero-FIT innovation, the kit is designed to be 11% lighter and significantly more breathable, utilising 100% recycled textile waste to marry elite performance with environmental sustainability.