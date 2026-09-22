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Brazil moves to protect next generation as CBF cuts foreign player allowance across top flights
Governing body curbs imports
Brazilian football authorities have officially ratified a phased reduction in overseas player allowances across Serie A and Serie B. The new directive mandates that the current ceiling of nine foreign players per matchday squad will drop to eight in 2027 before reaching five by 2030. That decisive intervention aims to halt the rapid influx of international imports while restoring domestic competition regulations to 2022 levels.
- AFP
Executive defends phased transition
Alongside restricting overseas personnel, the CBF will require every club to reserve at least 25 places out of their 50-player squad registrations exclusively for under-23 talent by 2030. This regulatory overhaul received overwhelming backing from all 40 professional clubs and regional state federations, passing with just two dissenting votes.
The governing body insists that this gradual adjustment preserves competitive standards without compromising sustainable grassroots development. Outlining the strategic rationale behind the revised framework, CBF executive director Helder Melillo insisted, as quoted by Marca: "The measure we are now proposing still maintains a substantial number of foreign players."
Alarming demographics trigger overhaul
Internal research from the confederation revealed a dramatic surge in imported personnel, climbing from 95 players in 2022 to 162 by 2025. According to the study presented by the CBF, that influx pushed the top flight's average age to 28.5 years, noticeably higher than Europe's major leagues. Diminishing first-team minutes for emerging prospects threatened domestic clubs that rely heavily on outbound sales of homegrown talent.
- TheNews2
Clubs revamp academy pathways
Elite Brazilian clubs now have a grace period until 2027 to adjust their recruitment strategies and manage overseas player quotas methodically. Club hierarchies must redirect capital towards their youth academies to comply with mandatory under-23 quotas in senior squads. This long-term structural realignment should reinforce Brazil's standing as the premier talent pipeline in world football.
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