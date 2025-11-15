'We are really sorry' - Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti offers Arsenal apology after Gabriel injury but admits defender faces wait to learn extent of issue

Following the game, Ancelotti stressed Gabriel will be assessed by Brazil’s medical staff on Sunday as they look to determine how serious his abductor injury is, though the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager did express his regret over the incident.

When asked about Gabriel’s injury, Ancelotti said: “Bad? I don't know, he had a problem on his adductor the medical staff have to check tomorrow. We are really sorry for this, really disappointed, when players have an injury I hope they can recover well and soon.”

Gabriel has been in remarkable form for Arsenal in 2025-26, scoring two goals in all competitions. Such is the former Lille defender’s importance to the Gunners that he has featured in all 17 of their games this season, helping Mikel Arteta’s side rise to the Premier League summit. The Emirates Stadium club are also second in the Champions League standings, just behind leaders Bayern Munich on goal difference.

