Brahim Diaz, what have you done?! Morocco star MISSES 114th-minute penalty in AFCON final as baffling Panenka attempt backfires after Senegal players storm off pitch in protest at original decision

Deep into second half added time, Diaz went down in the box under contact from Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf as a corner was swung in towards the back post.

Referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala did not give a spot kick initially, but VAR asked for a review, and after consulting the pitchside monitor, he awarded Morocco a penalty, much to the fury of the Senegal players and staff.

A furious row erupted between both teams on the touchline and Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players return to the dressing room. The large majority did exactly that, but ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane was among those to try and get his team-mates back onto the pitch. For a moment, it looked like the final may be abandoned, but the Senegal team eventually re-emerged in full, and Diaz was free to take his penalty in the 114th minute, by which time he had clearly been thinking too long about how to execute his kick.

