Bradley Barcola offers hope for the post-Kylian Mbappe era! Winger's clinic gives Ligue 1 champions PSG narrow win over Nice
Bradley Barcola scored one and set up another as Paris Saint-Germain held off Nice for a narrow Ligue 1 win, with Kylian Mbappe left out of the squad.
- Barcola scored first, assisted second
- Nice pulled one back, Parisians held on for narrow win
- Mbappe left out of squad after announcing PSG departure.