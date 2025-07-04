Bradley Barcola can be a global superstar - Bayern Munich transfer would take PSG's odd man out to a new stratosphere

The 22-year-old played a key role in the Parisians' treble triumph, but he'd get to start in his preferred position at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich made a formal approach for Liverpool winger Luis Duiz earlier this week. It was immediately rejected by the Reds, who informed the Bavarians' director of sport, Max Eberl, that they had absolutely no intention of selling the Colombia international.

Bayern have, thus, been left in something of a bind. They made signing a world-class left winger their primary objective during this summer's transfer window, but Diaz seems unwilling to upset Liverpool by pushing for a move, while Nico Williams is clearly far more interested in linking up with Spain team-mate Lamine Yamal at Barcelona - so long as the Catalans can resolve their ongoing registration issues.

However, Bayern are also keen on Bradley Barcola. Paris Saint-Germain continue to insist that the France international is not for sale, while the word coming out of the player's camp is that he is happy at Parc des Princes. For how much longer, though? Because Barcola is starting to look like the odd man out within PSG's formidable forward line...