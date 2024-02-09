Boyzone next? Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney set trend at Wrexham as Phil Parkinson discusses superstar owners amid talk of Irish pop stars linking up with Chorley

Boyzone next? Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney set trend at Wrexham as Phil Parkinson discusses superstar owners amid talk of Irish pop stars linking up with ChorleyChris BurtonGetty/GOALWrexhamLeague TwoPhil ParkinsonRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have become trendsetters at Wrexham, with Boyzone potentially next to join the celebrity investment bandwagon.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHollywood stars have spent three years in North WalesSuccess has inspired othersMore famous faces investing in football clubs