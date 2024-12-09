Bournemouth reportedly agree deal to sign U.S. youth international center back Matai Akinmboni from D.C. United
Akinmboni, 18, has made 13 MLS appearances for D.C., and will reportedly move to the Premier League side for a deal worth up to $2.5 million
- Akinmboni to sign for Bournemouth in January
- Deal worth up to $2.5million, D.C. United retain sell-on clause
- Follows Paredes, Yow and Pines out of the DCU academy to Europe