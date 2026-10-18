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Out of the drop zone! Marco Rose seals first Premier League victory as clinical Bournemouth punish 10-man Sunderland
Disastrous start for the Black Cats
The afternoon could not have started any worse for Sunderland, who found themselves trailing and a man down within the opening twenty minutes of play. Kevin Danso, the former Tottenham defender, endured a truly forgettable afternoon that began when he was easily outmuscled by Evanilson in the sixth minute, allowing the Cherries striker to cross for Marcus Tavernier to head into an empty net for his fourth goal of the season.
Sunderland's situation went from bad to worse just eleven minutes later when Danso's nightmare continued. Evanilson once again proved too much for the defender to handle, using his strength to get in front as he raced toward the penalty area; as Danso fell, he pulled down the Bournemouth forward on the edge of the box, leaving referee Craig Pawson with no choice but to brandish a straight red card.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs initially kept his side within touching distance. The shot-stopper was called into action multiple times, notably denying Brazilian winger Rayan on two separate occasions with impressive reflexes.
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Evanilson pounces on defensive gift
Any hopes of a Sunderland comeback were effectively extinguished just three minutes after the restart following a catastrophic defensive mix-up. Omar Alderete attempted a routine back-pass to Roefs, but his execution lacked the necessary power, leaving the ball well short of his goalkeeper.
Showing great composure, Evanilson rounded the stranded Roefs with ease before sliding the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-0. It was a well-deserved goal for the forward, who had been the primary catalyst for everything positive in Bournemouth's attacking play throughout the match.
Rose finds his feet in England
For Rose, this victory represents a massive weight off his shoulders as he continues to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League. While this marks Bournemouth's first domestic win of the campaign, the Cherries have enjoyed completely different fortunes in Europe, having successfully won their opening two Europa League fixtures against Real Sociedad and Sturm Graz.
The three points are enough to lift Bournemouth out of the relegation zone, providing a much-needed morale boost for Rose and a squad that has struggled for consistency. Rose took the helm at the South Coast club in the summer following his dismissal from RB Leipzig in March due to poor Bundesliga results, replacing Andoni Iraola, who had famously guided the Cherries to a sixth-place finish last season and a historic Europa League qualification.
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Sunderland road woes continue
In contrast, the outlook remains bleak for Sunderland, whose struggles away from home show no sign of abating. The loss leaves the Black Cats languishing in 19th place with just four points to their name. Sunderland have not tasted victory in the league since their win over Fulham on August 30, and their inability to pick up points on their travels is becoming a significant hurdle in their bid for survival.
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