Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola in demand! LaLiga club set sights on landing high-flying Cherries manager as they plot succession plan

After spending just two-and-a-half years in Bournemouth, Iraola has already become a crowd favourite for the success he has attained at the Cherries. His stock has only risen after the Cherries' consistent performances in his first two seasons, where they finished 12th and ninth in the Premier League.

After finishing among the top 10 teams in the Premier League last season, Bournemouth dealt with a setback as three out of their four first team defenders departed the club in the summer transfer window, including star centre-back Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid and full-back Milos Kerkez to Liverpool. However, despite losing a host of their stars, Iraola has guided Bournemouth to a strong start in the 2025-26 campaign as they are occupying the second position in the league table with 18 points from the first nine matches, where they have won five and lost just one game.