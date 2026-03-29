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Bosnia v Italy is worth 30 million: the figures for the FIGC

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Bosnia and Herzegovina
World Cup Qualification UEFA
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Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
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Qualification for the next World Cup? It’s not just that – the Bosnia v Italy match is worth much more than that.

Qualification for the next World Cup, the honour, the joy for generations who have not yet seen the Azzurri jersey at a World Cup? Certainly, but beyond that, the Bosnia v Italy match, scheduled for Tuesday 31 March at 8.45 pm, means much, much more.


It’s a matter of accounts and budgets; after all, football is an industry and even the federations must adhere to certain constraints. The FIGC closed its latest accounts in the red, but the estimates, as President Gravina has also reiterated, will change depending on whether or not they qualify for the World Cup.


But how much is the Bosnia-Italy match worth economically for Italy? The figure, highlighted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, is around 30 million.

  • PENALTIES IMPOSED BY SPONSORS

    The sponsorship contracts signed by the FIGC in recent years (which have seen a sharp increase, rising from €42 million in the 2015–18 cycle to around €70 million in 2023–26) contain important clauses, including both positive and, above all, negative clauses depending on whether or not the team qualifies for the World Cup. In particular, should the team fail to qualify, the penalties would result in a shortfall of 9.5 million euros in revenue.

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  • JERSEYS SOLD

    In addition to commercial sponsorship deals, we must not overlook the switch from Puma to Adidas as kit sponsor; here too, there has been a significant increase not only in the base fee (now standing at €30–35 million), but also in royalties on products sold (€11 million in 2024). For the FIGC, the US market is crucial, and qualifying for the World Cup would guarantee a further €10 million in bonuses and revenue.

  • THE FIFA AWARD

    Finally, taking part in the World Cup guarantees the federations a financial bonus for participation that is proportional to their results. This bonus, combined with the costs of preparation, amounts to around €9 million, rising to €11 million if the team progresses beyond the group stage, €14 million for the quarter-finals, €18 million for the semi-finals, and €45 million for the tournament winners.

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  • 30 MILLION AT STAKE

    Overall, Tuesday’s match against Bosnia is worth around €30 million to Italy in terms of revenue for the FIGC alone. In addition to this, there are the TV rights fees, which are centralised and do not result in a financial loss should the team fail to qualify, but allow the FIGC to redistribute its wealth to the grassroots of the sport.



World Cup Qualification UEFA
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Bosnia and Herzegovina
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