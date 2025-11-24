AFP
Borussia Dortmund elect a new president as key figure voted into role after serving 20 years as chief executive
Watzke elected president with 59% of the vote
Watzke is the 19th president of Borussia Dortmund following a vote at the club's annual general meeting. The long-serving CEO, who was the sole candidate for the presidency, received 59 percent of the votes cast in a hybrid voting process that included both in-person and online participation. Daniel Lorcher was elected vice-president with 71% of the votes, while the previous vice president, Silke Seidel, was voted in as treasurer with 61%. The new board has been elected for a three-year term.
Watzke's election came at the end of the longest general meeting in the club's almost 115-year history, concluding just after midnight. The lengthy process was partly due to technical issues with the electronic voting system, which was being used for the first time. A total of 1,951 members were present in the Westfalenhalle, with another 4,128 participating online out of the club's total membership of 238,109.
- AFP
Watzke's emotional farewell as CEO and address to members
Before his election as president, Watzke stepped down from his role as CEO, a position he held for over two decades. In an emotional speech, he reflected on his tenure, which included steering the club through a near-bankruptcy in 2005, the bomb attack on the team bus in 2017, and the coronavirus pandemic. "We experienced wonderful days together, won five titles, and had seven more opportunities to win further titles. It was always extremely close; we were always incredibly near the top," Watzke stated, adding that the pandemic was "for me, the most difficult time."
As CEO, Watzke presented the financial report for the 2024-25 financial year, highlighting consolidated revenue of €526 million, an operating profit of €115.8m, and equity of €326m. He emphasised the club's financial stability, noting: "We have not taken on any debt for sporting success in these 20 years. That is exceptional."
Watzke also addressed the sensitive issue of abuse allegations against a former employee from the 1990s, expressing his "deepest sympathy" to the victims and promising a transparent investigation. "If there were any oversights – and there apparently were – then we will rectify them," he said.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Conciliatory tone and future plans as president
Both Watzke and outgoing president Lunow struck a conciliatory tone during the meeting. Lunow, who received a standing ovation from the members, thanked Watzke for his support during difficult times and embraced his successor. Watzke reciprocated, thanking Lunow for his unwavering support during the club's financial crisis.
As president, Watzke aims to "maintain dialogue between everyone, listen to everyone" and "be a president for all Borussia fans." He announced plans for a "balanced committee on the statutes" to modernise the club's governance, further professionalization, and a commitment to promoting women in leadership roles. He also addressed fan concerns about potential tightening of stadium bans, promising to work with the fan department to prevent such measures from "getting out of hand."
Several motions regarding changes to the club's statutes were also passed during the meeting, including a revision of specific sections and measures to strengthen democracy within the club.
- Getty Images
What next for Borussia Dortmund?
The election of Watzke as president marks a new chapter in Dortmund's history, ensuring continuity in leadership at the highest level. As president, Watzke will oversee the club's strategic direction and represent its interests in various football bodies, including the DFL, DFB, and UEFA. The club will also proceed with the announced transparent investigation into the historical abuse allegations. On the pitch, Dortmund will continue their campaign in the Bundesliga and Champions League, with upcoming fixtures and potential transfers likely to be key topics in the coming months under the new presidency.
Advertisement