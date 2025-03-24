Christian Pulisic USMNT 2025 Canada Nations LeagueGetty
Chris Burton

'Boring' USMNT told they have hit 'rock bottom' as Alexi Lalas reacts to questions of whether Christian Pulisic & Co 'care' after CONCACAF Nations League debacle

USAC. PulisicM. PochettinoW. McKennieCONCACAF Nations LeagueCanada vs USACanada

Alexi Lalas claims the USMNT’s CONCACAF Nations League debacle has seen them become "boring" while alarmingly hitting "rock bottom".

  • Uncomfortable questions after defeat to Panama
  • Also came unstuck against Canada
  • Far from ideal preparation ahead of 2026 World Cup
