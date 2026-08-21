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National League side Boreham Wood reject improved £1.5m bid from Djurgardens for star winger Abdul Abdulmalik
Non-league outfit stands firm
Fifth-tier Boreham have stood firm by rejecting a second bid worth £1.5m from Djurgardens for Abdulmalik, according to Sky Sports News. That bold stance follows an initial £1m approach from the Swedish outfit that was turned down earlier this month. The Wood hierarchy remain determined to retain their 23-year-old winger despite mounting interest across the summer transfer window.
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Swedish transfer blueprint revealed
Djurgardens' pursuit of Abdulmalik forms part of a clear recruitment model centred on snapping up raw talent before their market valuation peaks to sell on for a sizeable profit, reports BBC Sport. The Allsvenskan side's strategy is spearheaded by sporting director Maximilian Hahn, formerly head of recruitment at West Ham United.
Hahn, who also worked alongside Sweden manager Graham Potter in east London, is actively utilising his British connections to cherry-pick promising gems from the UK market.
Prolific form sparks interest
Abdulmalik's career has skyrocketed since arriving on a free transfer in 2024 following his release by Millwall, where he collected youth honours and earned England Under-17 caps. The 2025-26 campaign proved a definitive showcase of his attacking prowess, racking up 17 goals and 10 assists to claim the National League Young Player of the Season award. A scintillating display in the play-off final at Wembley further cemented Djurgardens' interest, having previously refined Danish striker August Priske before selling him on to Birmingham City in January 2026.
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Winger faces intense scrutiny
Boreham now face a race against the transfer deadline to fend off overseas suitors for their prized asset. Club chiefs and coaching staff must manage the youngster's headspace to ensure he remains unfazed by the prospect of a seven-figure move abroad. The talismanic winger's focus and end product will be central to Boreham's ambitions of mounting an automatic promotion charge into the English Football League this season.
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