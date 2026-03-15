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Boga’s lesson for Juventus: like Pirlo, Vidal, Pogba and Marchisio

The Ivorian is Juventus’ best signing: he cost next to nothing, unlike others. A lesson that brings the past to mind

Jeremie Boga is officially Juventus’ best signing of the transfer window, taking into account both last summer’s and January’s transfer windows. Having scored in three consecutive matches (against Roma, Pisa and Udinese), the Ivorian, born in 1997, is making his mark at this stage of the Bianconeri’s season, and above all is teaching Juventus a lesson – or rather, reminding Juventus of a lesson: to make good signings, it is not essential to spend huge sums; sometimes, ideas and intuition are enough.

It is indeed thought-provoking to consider how much Juventus paid for Boga compared to so many other signings in recent years – players who, on paper, should have delivered a far superior performance to that of the former Sassuolo man. Yet the exact opposite is happening.

  • BOGA'S MONEY

    Here are the details of the agreement with Nice regarding Boga: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with OGC Nice for the temporary transfer, on a free transfer basis, until 30 June 2026, of the registration rights of the player Jérémie Boga. The agreement also provides for Juventus to have the option to acquire the player’s sporting rights on a permanent basis

    . The agreed fee for any permanent acquisition is €4.8 million, payable over two financial years".

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  • A COMPARISON WITH KOOPMEINERS AND OPENDA

    Should Juventus decide to exercise their option to sign Boga permanently – as is likely to happen – they would secure a 29-year-old striker of a decent standard, capable of making an impact in a league of Serie A’s calibre, for just €4.8 million. This is nothing compared to the €61 million spent on Teun Koopmeiners and the €40 million that Juventus will have to pay Leipzig to fulfil their obligation to buy Lois Openda

  • THE LESSON

    The Boga case should therefore serve as a lesson for Juventus’s next transfer window: even by spending little or nothing, it is possible to sign promising players. All it takes is a bit of ingenuity and foresight. Conversely, if the club were to invest significant sums, it would be better to do so only to sign proven stars – players who are a safe bet – rather than second-rate players or so-called stars.

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  • THE HISTORY

    On the other hand, it is also Juventus’s past that serves as a reminder of this lesson to the current side. Take, for example, the midfield of Pirlo, Marchisio, Vidal and Pogba – one of the strongest and most successful in the history of the Old Lady. Total cost of that midfield? €12.5 million – the money spent to sign Vidal from Bayer Leverkusen. No expenditure on the other key players in that midfield: Marchisio came through the youth ranks, while Pogba and Pirlo were signed on free transfers. Insight and ideas. Just like with Boga.

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