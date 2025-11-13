'They've blown their chance' - Liverpool told they have missed opportunity to sign top target after failing to get deal done in the summer

Liverpool’s failed pursuit of Guehi has become one of the defining storylines of their defensive planning over the past year. The Reds believed they were close to securing the Crystal Palace captain in the final hours of the summer window, only for the move to collapse when the Eagles backed out after failing to sign a replacement. Guehi had reportedly agreed on personal terms and begun the initial stages of a medical, but the London club refused to validate the deal sheet once it became clear they would be unable to bring in a defender.

The breakdown left Liverpool short of the reinforcement they had targeted, particularly as they entered a season where Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation and fitness concerns were already complicating squad building. With Giovanni Leoni suffering a season-ending injury shortly after deadline day, the need for Guehi became even greater. His inability to move due to Palace’s refusal to sell ensured Liverpool were forced into a campaign relying on a thin group of centre-back options.

The frustration inside Anfield has reportedly lingered, with internal figures acknowledging that the decision to wait until the final hours of the window made the club vulnerable to exactly this outcome.