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Forza Black Friday 15% dealsForza
Renuka Odedra

Score big with Early Black Friday: 15% off Premier League-quality FORZA gear

Black Friday

Need to sharpen that first touch? 🎯 Get an extra 15% off FORZA gear.

Black Friday isn’t just about upgrading your TV - it’s the perfect time to upgrade your game. Whether you are a grassroots coach planning your winter sessions, a Sunday League regular, or a parent looking for the ultimate Christmas gift for a football-obsessed kid, FORZA has you covered.

Trusted by Premier League clubs, FORZA’s elite training equipment and kits are now more accessible than ever. Their Black Friday Warm-Up Sale is officially live and running throughout November, offering an extra 15% off all discounted items site-wide.

We’ve rounded up the very best early deals to help you train like a pro without breaking the bank. You can shop the full range, but here are the standout bargains you won't want to miss.

  • 6 x 4 forza goalForza

    6 x 4 FORZA Football Goal Post

    • RRP: £69.99
    • Black Friday Warm-Up Price: £33.99

    Every great footballer starts in the back garden, and this 6ft x 4ft goal is the perfect foundation. Built for long-lasting fun and year-round play, the frame is crafted from highly durable, weatherproof uPVC and paired with a 2mm UV-stabilised net.

    Forget spending hours messing around with tools on Christmas Eve - this goal features an incredibly easy, one-person setup system with net clips and ground pegs included. It’s lightweight enough to move around the lawn but sturdy enough to handle top-corner rockets.

    6 x 4 FORZA Goal PostShop now
  • FORZA RapidFire Wave Rebound Board Forza

    FORZA RapidFire Wave Rebound Board

    • RRP: £89.99
    • Black Friday Warm-Up Price: £50.99 (Standard size: 100cm x 27cm)

    If you want to sharpen your first touch and passing accuracy, a rebounder is non-negotiable. The RapidFire Wave Rebound Board is a masterclass in training tech, featuring an innovative 4-in-1 reversible design that allows players to run a massive variety of passing, volleying, and shooting drills.

    The freestanding unit features a solid geometric webbing surface that fires the ball back with match-like unpredictability. It’s a must-have for solo training sessions when you don't have a training partner available. (Note: Sand and lights are not included.)

    FORZA RapidFire Rebound BoardShop now
  • FORZA ProFlex POD Football GoalForza

    FORZA ProFlex POD Football Goal

    • RRP: £79.99
    • Black Friday Warm-Up Price: £50.99 (Size: 4 x 2.5)

    For coaches, clubs, and players running fast-paced drills or small-sided games, the ProFlex POD is a game-changer. These premium pop-up target goals require virtually zero setup time—they simply pop into place and pack completely flat into a carry bag for easy boot storage.

    Despite the ultra-fast setup, they don’t compromise on durability. Built with heavy-duty fibreglass poles and a reinforced frame, they stay rooted to the turf thanks to a weighted, non-slip base with rubber feet. (Includes carry bag, ground pegs, and sandbags; sand not included).

    FORZA ProFlex POD Football GoalShop now

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  • FORZA Club Shin Pads With Ankle ProtectorsForza

    FORZA Club Shin Pads With Ankle Protectors

    • RRP: £11.99
    • Black Friday Warm-Up Price: £6.99

    Safety meets style for grassroots youth and amateur players. At under £6, these shin pads are an absolute steal. They offer vital lower-leg protection for high-contact training sessions and muddy weekend matches, complete with an integrated ankle pad and a secure elastic foot strap so they never slip out of place.

    They don't just feel good; they look the part, too, boasting a sleek, matte-gloss finished carbon-style shell. Available in stealthy black-out or crisp white-out across sizes XXS to M/L.

    FORZA Club Shin PadsShop now
  • FORZA Icon Footballs [FIFA Quality]Forza

    FORZA Icon Footballs [FIFA Quality]

    • RRP: £29.99
    • Black Friday Warm-Up Price: £21.24

    You can have all the gear in the world, but it means nothing without a quality ball at your feet. The premium FORZA Icon Football is FIFA Quality Certified and is the number one choice for international leagues across the globe.

    Engineered with an elite multi-surface construction, it guarantees unrivalled high performance, consistent flight, and a true touch, whether you are playing on grass, AstroTurf, or indoor courts. Available in sizes 3, 4, and 5, making it the ideal match-ball upgrade for any age group.

    FORZA Icon Footballs Shop now