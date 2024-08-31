Rotherham United v Birmingham City - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Birmingham & Tom Brady obliterate League One transfer record with £15m splurge on Fulham's Jay Stansfield - and fee could still rise

BirminghamJ. StansfieldTransfersFulhamLeague OnePremier League

Birmingham City smashed the League One transfer record to rope in Jay Stansfield from Fulham on the deadline day.

  • Birmingham City break League One record
  • Paid record fee to sign Stansfield permanently
  • 21-year-old forward spent last season on loan at St Andrew's
