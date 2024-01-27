Biggest shock in FA Cup history?! Maidstone - who finished BOTTOM of Wrexham's league last season - dump out Ipswich in gigantic fourth-round upset as hero Brazilian goalkeeper makes TWELVE saves

Biggest shock in FA Cup history?! Maidstone - who finished BOTTOM of Wrexham's league last season - dump out Ipswich in gigantic fourth-round upset as hero Brazilian goalkeeper makes TWELVE savesPeter McVitieGetty ImagesFA CupMaidstone UnitedIpswich Town vs Maidstone UnitedIpswich TownMaidstone United pulled off one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history on Saturday when they beat Ipswich 2-1 in the fourth round of the competition.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMaidstone United beat IpswichScored with both shots on targetSixth-tier side through to fifth round