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‘Biggest issue’ Bukayo Saka faces at 2026 World Cup highlighted as John Barnes explains why ‘goal output’ is not important for Arsenal winger
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Premier League title winner carried injury into 2026 World Cup
Saka formed part of wild celebrations in north London as the English top-flight crown returned to that corner of the capital for the first time in 22 years. He also lined up for the Gunners in their Champions League final clash with Paris Saint-Germain - which ultimately delivered penalty shootout heartache.
There is no doubting his value to Mikel Arteta’s cause when fit and firing, but physical struggles have been a recurring theme of late. Another knock has been carried into major tournament action with England, with a long-standing Achilles problem proving difficult to shake.
A place on the bench was taken up when the Three Lions got their World Cup campaign up and running against Croatia, with club colleague Noni Madueke starting on the right wing. A full role in training has not been played heading towards a meeting with Ghana on Tuesday.
Is Saka still England's go-to option on the right wing?
Quizzed on whether Saka remains a go-to option for England in their quest to savour global glory, former wide man Barnes - speaking in association with viagogo and their ‘World Cuts’ campaign - told GOAL: “It's his fitness. I mean, his form has been great for Arsenal, but it's his fitness.
“Madueke is fit, so therefore he may be ahead of him at that particular moment in time. So, obviously, Thomas Tuchel will know how fit he is, how much he can influence games. We know the quality he actually has, so I think it's really just down to his fitness. And I don't know how fit he is, how many games he's had, whether Madueke is ahead of him. From a form perspective or a quality perspective, we can see what he can do. So I think his fitness is the biggest issue as to whether he starts for England or not.”
Does Saka need to improve his goal output for club & country?
Stints on the sidelines restricted Saka to 11 goals last season, with only seven of those being recorded in Premier League action. Asked if that is an area that the 24-year-old needs to improve, Barnes added: “His goal output doesn't have to be great if they win the league. And if England wins the World Cup, he doesn't score one goal, it's not important. What's important is him being part of a team that can win.
“Once again, I don't think Thomas Tuchel is looking at individual numbers because if he scores more and Marcus Rashford scores more, you know what that means? Harry Kane will score less.
“So it's about the way you play to create for other people to score. I don't think he'll worry about his goal-scoring form, because it's not about the individual and what he does. If he can be part of a team and help that team to win, then I'm sure his lack of goals isn't going to be an issue.
“It's to do with how the team performs, to create chances for maybe Jude Bellingham and for Harry Kane to score, for them to work hard as a team, to be creative, and yes, they may score the odd goal. So he's looking at the way the team plays, rather than how any individual performs, Thomas Tuchel, which is the right thing to do.”
No risks being taken on Saka's fitness ahead of clash with Ghana
Tuchel has vowed to handle Saka with care, as no unnecessary risks are taken on his fitness in what England hope will be a lengthy stay in North America. The German said after introducing the Arsenal forward off the bench against Croatia and seeing him play a leading role in Marcus Rashford’s goal that put the finishing touches on a 4-2 win: “Bukayo is ready and will get more and more ready. I think once we go to the last game of this group he will be ready.”
It remains to be seen whether Saka will be raring to go by the time that Panama are faced in the Three Lions’ final Group L fixture on Saturday. He was the only player not involved in a group training session over the weekend that is readying Tuchel’s troops for a clash with Ghana. He worked through an individual programme indoors as his international team-mates were outside on the grass.
- viagogo
Fans getting into the World Cup spirit while cheering on their heroes
To celebrate FIFA World Cup 2026 and bring fans closer to the culture, nostalgia and personalities that define the tournament, viagogo – the world's leading live event ticket marketplace – launched World Cuts, a one-of-a-kind barber shop experience recreating some of football's most iconic hairstyles.
The free two-day experience took place at Ruffians Barber Shop in Shoreditch, where fans could choose their footballing hero and leave transformed with a legendary tournament-inspired look.
To mark the launch, Manchester United superfan United Strand (Frank Ilett) finally ended his hair-growing marathon and swapped his lengthy locks for three iconic World Cup-inspired styles from the tournament - recreating Carlos Valderrama’s legendary curls to David Beckham’s unforgettable mohawk and Chris Waddle’s classic mullet.