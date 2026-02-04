'Better without Erling Haaland!' - Superstar striker savaged after Man City destroy Newcastle in Carabao Cup semi-final without Norwegian's goals

Fans have been quick to share their thoughts on the situation on social media, claiming City are better without the prolific striker.

Man City fan @bestinthelandc posted on X: "Our press is better without Haaland. Big issue."

Another supporter @omoselye0x added: "see how better we play across the lines without that norwegian donkey. haaland you will pay for your crimes."

And @YonkoToni said: "Idk how i feel about Haaland anymore tbh love the dude but i feel like we play so much better without him."

@Destiny247247 wrote: "We are more flexible with anyone not name haaland playing strike… its football basics when you play without a Target 9. Plus these are games you can see mamoush better, games with enough Space to run behind."

And @pepstrickyblues posted: "Haaland if you want to take your 40 goals against fodder and 100M a year wage’s elsewhere feel free!"

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!