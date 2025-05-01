'Better passing range than Kevin De Bruyne!' - Harry Kane picked as best ever team-mate as former Tottenham and Atletico Madrid defender chooses England captain over host of big names
Wolves defender Matt Doherty has revealed his most talented teammate, choosing from a stellar list of names.
- Doherty names Kane as best ever teammate
- Irishman also played with Son Heung-min and Antoine Griezmann
- Claims Kane has better passing range than De Bruyne