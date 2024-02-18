Paul Mullin Jurgen Klopp celebrationGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Best thing Jurgen gave me!' - Wrexham striker Paul Mullin does the Klopp again after handing Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney another promotion boost

WrexhamPaul MullinLiverpoolWrexham vs Notts CountyLeague TwoJuergen Klopp

Paul Mullin says his fist-pumping celebration is the “best thing Jurgen gave me”, with the Wrexham star taking inspiration from Liverpool boss Klopp.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Reds boss passionately celebrates wins
  • Star striker in North Wales does the same
  • Hollywood owners targeting top-three finish

Editors' Picks