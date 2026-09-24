Best manager? Ex-England star Emile Heskey picks out Celtic boss & Liverpool icon while helping to find Premier League coaches of the future

East Midlands native Heskey graduated out of the Foxes’ youth system to make his senior debut at the age of 17 - while still being a first-year trainee. There was to be no holding him back from there, with Leicester helped back into the Premier League during his first full season as a regular.

Having taken the top-flight by storm, with O’Neill calling shots from the dugout, it did not take long for the powerful frontman to attract admiring glances from afar. The first of 62 England caps were earned in 1999, before moving to Merseyside in a then record-setting £11 million ($15m) transfer the following year.

Proving to be the perfect foil for Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen, Heskey won the FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield, UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time at Liverpool - with five of those trophies being picked up across the memorable calendar year of 2001 as French tactician Houllier enjoyed a silverware-winning purple patch.

He would go on to represent Birmingham, Wigan, Aston Villa, Newcastle Jets and Bolton before hanging up his boots in 2016 at the age of 38. He retired having scored 110 Premier League goals while gracing European Championships and World Cups as an international.