Best free agents to sign on Football Manager 2026

Enhance your Football Manager 2026 squad with top free agents

Are you aiming to enhance your squad in Football Manager 2026 without the need to spend millions? Free agents, who are quality players out of contract and available for a free transfer, present an excellent opportunity to strengthen your team while adhering to a tight budget.  

At the beginning of the game (July 7, 2025), numerous seasoned athletes and overlooked talents are available, providing significant value for clubs of all sizes.

Below, GOAL provides a list of the top free agents in FM 2026, categorized by position: Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders, and Forwards. 

    Best goalkeepers as free agents in FM26

    NameAgePositionNationality
    Fraser Forster37GKEngland
    Vicente Guaita38GKSpain
    Darren Randolph38GKIreland
    Hirotsubu Nakabayashi39GKJapan
    Alessio Cragno31GKItaly
    Manuel Riemann37GKGermany

    This group of free-agent goalkeepers offers clubs a mix of experience, leadership and reliability. Fraser Forster and Vicente Guaita bring years of Premier League and La Liga consistency, making them ideal short-term stabilizers between the posts. Darren Randolph adds veteran depth, while Hirotsugu Nakabayashi provides a disciplined, technically clean option with experience from the J-League. Alessio Cragno remains an agile, modern keeper with strong shot-stopping ability, and Manuel Riemann offers a commanding presence and excellent distribution. Together, they form a dependable pool for clubs needing immediate reinforcement. 

    Best defenders as free agents in FM26

    The defender free-agent market features a varied set of players capable of strengthening any back line. Takehiro Tomiyasu is a versatile option comfortable across multiple roles in defence, while Rui Mario and Hugo Mallo offer experience and stability on the flanks.   

    Juan Bernat and Sergio Reguilón are attack-minded left-backs with top-level pedigree in European competitions. Mohammed Abdel Shafy contributes reliability and tactical discipline, and Iván Marcano brings leadership and aerial strength at centre-back. These defenders provide both depth and quality for teams aiming to tighten up at the back. 

    NameAgePositionNationality
    Takehiro Tomiyasu27DR / DC / DLJapan
    Rui Mário31DCPortugal
    Hugo Mallo34DR / WBRSpain
    Juan Bernat32DL / WBLSpain
    Mohammed Abdel Shafy40DL / WBLEgypt
    Iván Marcano38DCSpain
    Sergio Reguilón29DL / WBLSpain
    Best midfielders as free agents in FM26

    The available free-agent midfielders offer creativity, control and experience in equal measure. Damián Díaz remains a technically gifted playmaker capable of unlocking defences, while Rafinha provides versatility and composure in possession. Fernandinho adds elite leadership and defensive intelligence, making him a strong anchor for any midfield. 

    Oriol Romeu brings ball-winning ability and distribution, and Giacomo Bonaventura offers tactical intelligence and goal threat from midfield. Hakim Ziyech delivers flair, chance creation and set-piece quality, while Fernando brings balance and positional discipline. This group can elevate midfield quality immediately.

    NameAgePositionNationality
    Damián Díaz39AM / CMEcuador / Argentina
    Rafinha32MC / AMC / AMRBrazil / Spain
    Fernandinho40DM / MCBrazil
    Oriol Romeu34DM / MCSpain
    Giacomo Bonaventura36MC / AMC / AMLItaly
    Hakim Ziyech32AMR / AMC / AMLMorocco / Netherlands
    Fernando38DM / MCBrazil
    Best forwards as free agents in FM26

    The forward free-agent group is headlined by several proven goal scorers and dynamic attacking profiles. Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne bring creativity, mobility and a wealth of experience from their Napoli days. Diego Costa and Radamel Falcao offer physicality, aggression and natural finishing instinct - perfect for clubs needing a traditional penalty-box threat. 

    Gerard Deulofeu adds pace, dribbling and versatility across the front line, while Vincent Aboubakar provides strength, hold-up play and a track record of scoring on big stages. It's a diverse pool capable of elevating any attack. All for free!

    NameAgePositionNationality
    Dries Mertens38AM / STBelgium
    Diego Costa37STSpain / Brazil
    Lorenzo Insigne34AML / AMR / STItaly
    Radamel Falcao39STColombia
    Silvio Romero37STArgentina
    Gerard Deulofeu31AMR / AML / STSpain
    Vincent Aboubakar33STCameroon