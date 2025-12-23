'He's the best ever!' - Pedri welcomes prospect of playing with Lionel Messi again after Barcelona icon's secret visit to renovated Camp Nou

Nobody knew when Barcelona's 2020-21 campaign started that it would be the last that Messi would ever play for the club. Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic with all matches played behind closed doors, Barca won the Copa del Rey but finished a disappointing third in La Liga, with Atletico Madrid claiming the title on the last day of the season. A PSG side led by Kylian Mbappe eliminated La Blaugrana from the Champions League at the last-16 stage. Even through this relevant disappointment, Messi still managed to register 38 goals and 14 assists in 47 games in all competitions.

That also proved to be Pedri's debut season for Barcelona following his €5 million (£4.3m/$5.9m) move from Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. Despite never playing in the Spanish top flight before, he proved to be an instant hit, featuring 52 times across all competitions.