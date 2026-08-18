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Turkish delight! Besiktas ready to rescue former Man Utd misfit Antony in mega summer swoop
Besiktas target Brazilian winger
Besiktas have set their sights on former Manchester United winger Antony as they look to bolster their attacking options. According to reports from Turkish newspaper Fanatik, the Super Lig giants have identified the Brazilian as a prime target after missing out on signing Mohamed Salah, who opted for Trabzonspor instead.
The Istanbul club are eager to add significant quality and experience to their squad ahead of the new campaign. Securing a player of Antony's profile would represent a major statement of intent in the transfer market.
- AFP
Real Betis form and previous record
Antony previously made history in 2022 when he became Ajax's record outgoing transfer by joining Manchester United for at least €95 million. After struggling to meet expectations at Old Trafford and spending time away on loan, he secured a permanent switch to Real Betis last year for €22 million.
The winger enjoyed a productive campaign in Spain last season, contributing 14 goals and 10 assists across all competitions. Despite this strong form, Real Betis are reportedly open to parting ways with the forward if a suitable offer arrives.
Competition and market valuation
While Besiktas are keen to push ahead with a deal, they face stiff competition from clubs across Europe's top five leagues. Spanish reports indicate that multiple sides are monitoring the Brazilian's situation closely following his impressive resurgence in La Liga.
Antony's current market value is estimated at around €40 million, with his contract at the Seville-based club running until mid-2030. Besiktas are determined to explore every possible avenue to secure his signature despite these financial hurdles.
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Squad dynamics and next steps
Should the transfer materialize, Antony would compete for a spot on the right wing with former Ajax team-mate Václav Cerny. The Turkish club is ready to do everything possible to bring the winger to Istanbul before the window shuts.
The coming days will prove crucial as Besiktas test Real Betis' resolve and compete against rival suitors. Fans will be watching eagerly to see if the ambitious Super Lig side can pull off the blockbuster signing.
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