'Stronger team with Vlahovic!' – How Besiktas fired six past Corumspor ahead of derby

Besiktas earned a well-deserved 6-2 victory over Corumspor following an explosive attacking performance at home. The Black Eagles piled on early pressure, taking the lead after nine minutes through Vaclav Cerny's close-range header.

Dusan Vlahovic opened his account with a 43rd-minute penalty kick to double the advantage before half-time. Although Corumspor pulled one back through Muhamed Diomande early in the second half, Vlahovic responded with two quick goals to complete his debut hat-trick within ten minutes.

Further strikes from Ilhan Fakili and Michael Murillo put the match completely out of reach. Ermin Mahmic added a late second for the visitors in the 77th minute, but it did little to alter the outcome.