Back to left-back? Jesus triggers past nightmares for Bernardo in tactical shake-up

Real Madrid star Bernardo Silva emerged as the primary focal point during Jorge Jesus' first official training session as Portugal national team head coach. The 25-man squad assembled at the Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras to launch a new international era.

Jesus divided the outfield squad into two distinct tactical groups on the pitch.

The left-footed playmaker was deployed alongside defenders and defensive midfielders including Joao Palhinha and Ruben Neves.