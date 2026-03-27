Giuseppe Bergomi spoke on the sidelines of the "Yes Cup" about the Scudetto race involving his former club, Inter, as well as Milan and Napoli. Here are the comments from "Zio", the former defender and current pundit.
Translated by
Bergomi: “Will Inter win the Scudetto? Keep an eye on Napoli – they could win them all. The match against Roma will be decisive.”
SCUDETTO
"Who knows what will happen in the final stages of the season. It’s all still to play for; we’ll see who’s in better shape mentally and physically. Looking at the fixtures, Napoli could win them all – they’ve got Milan at home and Como away. If I had to build a team for a league like ours, I’d choose physical midfielders, quick strikers and a well-organised defence. Napoli have all that; they have the most complete squad. But they’ve had so many injuries. If Milan hadn’t lost in Naples, they’d still be in the mix. We need to see how Inter react and how certain players recover. The match against Roma will be decisive.”
Between
“I believe Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez are crucial because of their personalities, especially Lautaro. In Inter’s 3-5-2 formation, where you build up play to create chances, getting the strikers involved is vital, and the way Lautaro makes you play is something the other forwards in the squad simply don’t offer. Having him out for so long has been a decisive factor. Who alongside him? Thuram started well, then got injured against Slavia Prague and hasn’t been the same since he returned. I don’t know if it’s a physical or mental issue. Pio Esposito is there and links up well with Lautaro.”