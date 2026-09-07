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Benjamin Sesko targets positives despite 'painful' Manchester United draw against Everton
Striker makes scoring return
The Slovenian forward opened his account for the season after being introduced as a second-half substitute at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Connecting with Luke Shaw's pinpoint cross, the number 30 directed a powerful header beyond Jordan Pickford to put the Red Devils 2-1 ahead in the 88th minute. However, victory was snatched away in the 96th minute when a sensational strike from Ainsley Maitland-Niles forced a share of the spoils.
- News Images
Late collapse stings forward
Despite marking his injury comeback with a crucial goal, Sesko could not hide his frustration at the squad surrendering all three points in the dying seconds. Speaking to MUTV, Sesko said: "We're very disappointed of course because we were very close [to winning] and yet so far. To concede a goal like that in the last minute, it's painful for everyone because everyone was giving everything to try and win the game. Every single person here wants that. In the moments like this where a last shot decides it, it's very painful."
Recovery steps show promise
The goal provides a welcome boost for the 23-year-old marksman after fitness issues disrupted the majority of his pre-season preparations.
Looking to take the positives from his display and the team's effort, Sesko added: "For me, it's the best feeling when I'm scoring, especially for the club like that. When I can provide the goals and the points for the team - it's my job at the end of the day. It's nice to be back with the team to experience all the games again. Of course I wish today that we had won, but we can't change that.
"It's really important to take everything as positive even when it's not the best option from today. To see the game in a good light, to try and improve and focus for the next game."
- Action Plus
Continental stage awaits response
Having featured from the bench against Hull City, Ipswich Town, and Everton, Sesko is now targeting a full start as he nears peak match sharpness. Michael Carrick's men must quickly recover from domestic disappointment as they shift their focus to midweek European commitments. United welcome Azerbaijani champions Sabah to Old Trafford on Thursday night to kick off their Champions League campaign.
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