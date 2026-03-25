Benjamin Sesko bringing 'fear factor' to Man Utd as Dimitar Berbatov discusses £74m striker's super-sub role

The focus for United now shifts to the final stretch of the season, where they must secure their place in the top four. Sesko's contributions will be vital as they prepare for high-stakes clashes after the international break, starting with the visit of Leeds United to Old Trafford on April 13.

Berbatov added on his old club's progress as they chase down Champions League qualification under Carrick: "I think the team is playing really, really good football. And I mean it's a joy to watch. Every time, it's like okay, we can do more, because we are in third place now, if I'm not mistaken, so here we go. I think [it's] the whole team, as a team, it's easy to point to say this guy or that player and you can easily say Bruno [Fernandes], Casemiro, Sesko, with the goals he's scoring, [Matheus] Cunha.

"It's everybody, it's not going to be fair to the whole team. As a team, all of a sudden, they are playing for each other. The assists from Bruno, the goals from Sesko, the fire from Casemiro to get the ball. The defending, as well, has improved. Everything right now is flowing, free flowing, and I hope, until the end of the season, we are going to get more of this."