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Bring on the noise! In-form Nygren vows to turn hostile Ibrox roar into Celtic energy
Nygren targets semi-final spot in derby clash
Benjamin Nygren will look to maintain his stellar form as Celtic travel to Ibrox for a winner-takes-all Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Rangers. Hearts, Hibernian, and ten-man Aberdeen have already booked their places in the last four at Hampden Park.
The winner of Sunday's derby will complete the semi-final line-up, with the draw taking place immediately after the match.
With no away supporters permitted following an SPFL ruling, Martin O'Neill's side face a wall of 50,000 hostile home fans.
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Winger feeds on hostile stadium noise
Speaking ahead of the tie, Nygren revealed that he thrives in loud, intense atmospheres regardless of whether fans are backing or opposing him. The 25-year-old Swedish international emphasized that the squad remains fully focused on executing their game plan despite the absence of travelling support.
He views the partisan environment as extra motivation to secure victory.
"I've always loved loud crowds, so I've loved playing at home and away in my career so far," Nygren explained. "I just see it as energy within the stadium and I bring in that energy. We just have to focus on the game and let our fans celebrate elsewhere."
In-form attacker targets maiden derby goal
Nygren enters the fixture in lethal form, having registered five goals and six assists in nine appearances across all competitions this season. Standing at 26 total goals for Celtic, the winger hopes to net his first-ever strike in an Old Firm derby.
However, he insisted that creating chances and securing team success remains his main priority over individual achievements.
"It would mean a lot, of course, but it's not what I think of really," Nygren added. "I just want to create chances for my team-mates, so if I can assist and win the game, I'm just as happy."
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Hoops seek to extend League Cup dominance
Celtic aim to build on their perfect domestic record, having won all six Scottish Premiership matches this season. The Hoops have also won the past six League Cup encounters against Rangers, giving them a strong historical edge.
Nygren remains confident that the team's ongoing tactical refinements will pay off on the day.
A victory will send Celtic through to the semi-finals at Hampden Park scheduled for late October.
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