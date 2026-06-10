Benfica confirm Jose Mourinho's exit as Marco Silva agrees to replace Real Madrid-bound boss at Estadio da Luz

The appointment of Silva coincides with the formal departure of Mourinho, whose second coming at Benfica has been cut short by an irresistible offer from Spain. Madrid have moved quickly to secure the services of 'The Special One', agreeing to pay a compensation package worth £13 million (€15m) to release him from his obligations in Portugal.

Mourinho took charge of Benfica in September and leaves the club in a position of strength, having led them to a third-place finish in the Primeira Liga while remarkably remaining unbeaten throughout the entire league campaign. Despite the success, the allure of the Santiago Bernabeu proved too strong for both the manager and the club to ignore, as Madrid president Florentino Perez looks to restore former glories.

Benfica said in an official statement: "Real Madrid CF formalized its intention to hire coach José Mourinho for the amount of €15,000,000, corresponding to the termination clause of his current sports employment contract, and the coach has given his agreement to this hiring. Thus ended José Mourinho's second spell as manager of SL Benfica's professional football team. Sport Lisboa e Benfica wishes José Mourinho all the best."