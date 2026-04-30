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Adhe Makayasa

Benfica ready to raid Premier League for Jose Mourinho replacement & deal blow to Chelsea's own managerial hunt

J. Mourinho
Benfica
Chelsea
Marco Silva
Liga Portugal
Fulham
Premier League

Benfica have set their sights on Fulham manager Marco Silva as the primary candidate to succeed Jose Mourinho at Estadio da Luz. This potential move creates a significant hurdle for Chelsea, who have also shortlisted the Portuguese tactician as they seek a permanent successor to Liam Rosenior ahead of a crucial summer rebuild.

  • Portuguese giants eye Silva return

    Benfica are reportedly preparing for the departure of Mourinho, who has been heavily linked with a return to Real Madrid despite having a contract in Lisbon until June 2027. To fill the potential void, the Eagles have identified Silva as their primary target, creating a direct conflict with Chelsea’s ongoing managerial search. Following the dismissal of Rosenior, the west London club has been evaluating Silva alongside other high-profile names as they seek to appoint a permanent successor this June.

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    The search for leadership

    Having placed Calum McFarlane in interim charge for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, Chelsea’s sporting directors are prioritising a manager with a commanding presence and proven experience. The club is desperate to find a leader capable of stabilising a restless dressing room and avoiding the pitfalls of another short-term appointment. While Silva is a prominent name on their list, Portuguese outlet Recordsuggests Benfica’s interest has complicated matters, especially as Fulham still hope their manager will commit to a new contract at Craven Cottage.

  • Questioning top-tier credentials

    While Silva has earned plaudits for implementing an attractive style of play at Fulham, there remains an internal debate at Chelsea regarding his lack of experience at a "Big Six" club. His previous tenures at Everton, Watford, and Hull City were often defined by inconsistency, and unlike fellow candidates such as Xabi Alonso, he has never led a side through a major European title charge. Although links between Mourinho and a Chelsea return have surfaced, the current climate at Stamford Bridge has effectively ruled out a third stint for the legendary coach.

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    A summer of transition

    With Silva’s current contract at Fulham set to run until June 2026, the next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether he returns to Portugal or remains in the Premier League. Chelsea will continue their vetting process under the guidance of McFarlane, though they may be forced to accelerate their pursuit if Benfica formalise their interest. The outcome hinges largely on Mourinho’s situation at Estadio da Luz; should he move to Madrid, a fierce tug-of-war for Silva’s services appears inevitable as both clubs look to rebuild.