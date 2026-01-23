Getty Images Sport
Ben White gets investing! Arsenal defender joins 'luxury' business amid struggle for game time in day job
White bets on luxury travel with OUNO investment
While his primary focus remains on helping Arsenal secure the Premier League title, White has officially entered the business world as the latest high-profile investor in OUNO. The London-based company, which specialises in executive chauffeur services and luxury travel solutions, announced the deal earlier this week, marking a significant step for the defender outside of football.
The company, founded just three years ago by entrepreneur Bobby Drewett, has grown rapidly in the luxury sector. White has invested alongside his agent, Alexander Levack, suggesting a strategic move to diversify his interests as he approaches the peak years of his playing career. While the exact nature of White’s day-to-day involvement remains unclear, his financial backing is seen as a major coup for the young firm.
Founder Drewett took to LinkedIn to express his delight at securing the support of the Premier League star. “Starting the year strong,” Drewett wrote. “I’m excited to welcome Ben White, Arsenal Football Club & England star, as the latest investor in OUNO, alongside his agent Alexander Levack. We’ve been speaking about OUNO for a while now, so it’s brilliant to finally have both Ben and Alex officially on board.”
A vision of ‘performance and professionalism’
The partnership appears to be built on shared values. Drewett highlighted that having investors who understand the demands of elite-level sport aligns perfectly with his company's ethos.
“Having partners who truly understand performance, professionalism, and long-term vision is exactly what we look for as we continue to scale,” Drewett added. “Welcome to the business, excited for what’s ahead.”
For White, the investment represents a shrewd move into a sector that often caters to high-net-worth individuals, including fellow footballers and celebrities. By aligning himself with a brand focused on scaling up, the 28-year-old is laying the groundwork for life after football, even while his current contract and career remain his top priority. The move mirrors a growing trend of modern footballers using their significant earnings to back start-ups and lifestyle brands while they are still active in the game.
Battling for minutes at the Emirates
The business announcement comes at a time when White is facing a tough challenge on the pitch. After being one of the first names on the teamsheet for consecutive seasons, the right-back has found his position under threat this term. The return to fitness of Jurrien Timber has created intense competition for the right-back slot, leaving White to fight for every minute of action.
So far this season, White has made 16 appearances across all competitions, but notably, five of those have come from the bench. An injury layoff at the start of the campaign disrupted his rhythm, allowing Timber to stake a claim for the starting berth. While White remains a crucial part of Mikel Arteta’s squad, the undisputed status he once enjoyed is currently being tested.
However, his contribution to the team's collective success cannot be understated. Arsenal are flying high, currently sitting top of the Premier League table with a commanding seven-point lead over rivals Manchester City. Whether starting or coming off the bench, White’s experience will be vital as the pressure mounts in the title run-in.
Crucial clash against Man Utd awaits
With his off-field business now public, White’s immediate attention will turn back to the "day job" this weekend. The Gunners face a massive showdown against Manchester United on Sunday, a fixture that could prove pivotal in their quest for domestic glory.
For White, the game represents another opportunity to prove his worth to Arteta. With the team in such a strong position, rotation and squad depth will be key to maintaining their lead over City. If White can replicate the "performance and professionalism" his new business partner praises him for, he may well find himself back in the starting XI sooner rather than later. As OUNO looks to scale up in the boardroom, White will be hoping to scale the heights of the Premier League table once again come May.
