View of the Bellagio & Liquid lunch! Wrexham living the dream in Las Vegas as James McClean, Steven Fletcher & Co soak up the sun courtesy of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Wrexham J. McClean S. Fletcher League One Showbiz Soccer cities

James McClean has delivered an update on Wrexham in Las Vegas, with the Red Dragons enjoying a view of the Bellagio and Liquid lunch.