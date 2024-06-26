Belgium player ratings vs Ukraine: Lifeless Romelu Lukaku endures another Euro 2024 game to forget while Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku also fail to turn up in stalemate

Domenico Tedesco's side edged into the knockout rounds as runners-up in Group E, but they looked anything but challengers in Stuttgart

Belgium progressed to the last 16 of Euro 2024, but they will have to raise their game considerably if they are to enjoy any more success in the tournament after labouring to a 0-0 draw with Ukraine in their final Group E encounter.

Romelu Lukaku wasted the best chance of the first half in Stuttgart as he latched onto Kevin De Bruyne's superb through-ball, only to scuff his effort into the arms of Anatoliy Trubin. However, it was Ukraine who created more opportunities before half-time, though they rarely troubled goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

The game followed a similar pattern after the break, with Belgium substitute Yannick Carrasco wasting one good breakaway before stinging Trubin's palms moments later, while La Liga's top scorer from last season, Artem Dovbyk, caused problems for Ukraine and Georgiy Sudakov spurned a glorious late opening.

In the end, Belgium held out to set up a clash with France on Monday, while Ukraine's late push for a goal came to nothing, and they will exit the competition despite picking up four points over the course of a very even group.

