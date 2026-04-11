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FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ST PAULI-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Bayern’s warning signs… Is Real Madrid taking note?

St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich
St. Pauli
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Real Madrid vs Girona
Real Madrid
Girona
LaLiga
H. Kane
Germany
Spain
England

The greatest Bayern Munich team of all time

Bayern Munich produced a dazzling attacking performance against St. Pauli, recording a record-breaking Bundesliga win that eclipsed a 1972 milestone. The result came just days before they hosted Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Having already won 2–1 at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Bavarians head into the second leg with the tie still in the balance.

On Saturday, the Bavarians routed hosts St Pauli 5-0 in Bundesliga matchday 29.

  • The record-breaking tally… 1972

    Vincent Kompany’s side has now scored 105 Bundesliga goals this term, eclipsing the old mark of 101.

    Bayern went into the game determined to capitalise on Dortmund’s slip-up, and Kompany’s side is now one win away from the title.

    As Marca noted, “It took Musiala just nine minutes to beat the St. Pauli goalkeeper, thereby equalling the record set in 1972 of 101 goals in a single season.”

    Their goal-scoring appetite remained unabated, with two efforts hitting the woodwork—one each for Jackson and Musiala—before the interval.

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  • A series of landmark moments… 105 goals.

    Bayern needed just eight second-half minutes to break the record, with Goretzka marking the club’s 102nd Bundesliga goal of the season. Olise, Jackson and Guerrero then struck to take the tally to 105.

    Goretzka then had a chance to make it 106, but his effort was ruled out for offside as the final whistle approached.

  • Bayern-Keane: Record-breaking figures with ominous messages

    According to Marca, “Bayern Munich have become a veritable goal-scoring machine and have written a new chapter in their history and that of the Bundesliga. This historic achievement, thanks to an attacking trio that could herald a new era of German dominance in Europe: Olise, Luis Díaz and Harry Kane.”

    Kane currently leads the Golden Boot race with 31 goals and is closing in on Lewandowski’s club record. The Polish striker netted 41 Bundesliga goals in 2020–21, a record now within Kane’s sights, with the Englishman just 10 goals adrift.

    With five matches left, he could even overtake the Pole. With 76 points from 29 matches, Bayern have recorded their third-best Bundesliga campaign, surpassed only in the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons (both 78 points).

    Bayern have also gone 24 Bundesliga matches without defeat on the road (17 wins, 6 draws), a run that began last season.

    The Bavarians have only enjoyed longer unbeaten runs on the road in the Bundesliga on two occasions: 26 matches between 1985 and 1987, and 33 matches between 2012 and 2014.

    Those numbers send a clear warning to Real Madrid ahead of their crucial European showdown, especially since Los Blancos are currently off form; they could only manage a 1–1 La Liga draw with Girona yesterday, leaving them nine points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

    Manager Arbeloa and his stars will have to be at their absolute best to contain Bayern’s devastating attack. Will the Royal Whites be prepared?

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